Austin man allegedly caught with over 11 pounds of fentanyl in his car battery

Austin police arrested a man last Friday after allegedly finding more than 11 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside one of his car batteries during a traffic stop.

Luis Garduno Sanchez, 25, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams – a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers pulled over a white Chevy SUV on the service road of East U.S. Highway 290 on July 8 after it changed lanes without using a turn signal, the affidavit said.

Officers identified Sanchez as a passenger in the SUV. They said the driver appeared nervous while getting the driver’s information.

A K9 alerted officers to a "narcotic odor" during an inspection of the vehicle. Officers arrested Garduno Sanchez and the driver.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, officers found a battery in the back of the vehicle. The officers removed a cover from the top and found large bundles, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN.

Investigators scanned the battery with an x-ray and opened the bundles to find "a white powdery substance" – material that was later tested positive for fentanyl, the affidavit said. Officers said the amount discovered was "the equivalent to over 5 million dosage units."

The identity of the driver has not been released. It was not immediately clear whether Garduno Sanchez has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

