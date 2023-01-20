Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Attack outside Georgia fraternity house leaves man with fractured skull, brain bleed

Man charged with aggravated battery for Jan. 13 attack near Georgia Southern University

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A Georgia man who appears to be a local college student has been charged with assaulting someone and causing him to fracture his skull outside a local fraternity house last week, officials announced Friday. 

William Kroymann, 20was arrested Wednesday and charged with a single count of aggravated battery, Georgia’s Statesboro Police Department said. Statesboro, Georgia, is located roughly 55 miles north of Savannah, and is home to Georgia Southern University.

Police received a call around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 for a report of a man who was unconscious at an address on Olympic Boulevard, near the Sigma Nu Fraternity, authorities said. Investigators determined that the victim was walking past the fraternity house when several people "engaged" him "as he was passing the house and then advanced toward the victim on the sidewalk," police said. 

GEORGIA TROOPER SHOT WHILE CLEARING ATLANTA ENCAMPMENT, PROMPTS CALLS FOR ‘NIGHT OF RAGE’

William Kroymann was charged with aggravated battery on Jan. 18, 2023. 

(Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)

Kroymann then allegedly attacked the man, and caused him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where medical staff determined he had fractured his skull and suffered a brain bleed. The victim is expected to survive. 

OHIO WOMAN SPRAYS POLICE, FLIGHT ATTENDANTS WITH FIRE EXTINGUISHER AT ATLANTA AIRPORT: AUTHORITIES

He was arrested Wednesday, police said. Bulloch County Jail records showed Kroymann remained in sheriff’s office custody, and was being held on $15,000 bond. Neither the sheriff's department nor the district attorney's office had information pertaining to his attorney. 

The suspect bears addresses in Statesboro, where the alleged crime occurred, and in Ellabell, which is located 43 minutes south. 

A social media page that appears to belong to Kroymann indicates he is a Georgia Southern University student, and a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. A spokesperson for the university did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

