Ohio woman sprays police, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport: authorities

An Ohio woman was arrested Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after allegedly using a fire extinguisher to spray flight attendants and responding officers.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when airport security spotted Jennifer Kaye Holder, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, trying to open a secured door inside the airport, FOX5 Atlanta reported, citing police.

Police said officers arrived to find Holder spraying the fire extinguisher at Gate D9.

Video posted to social media appears to show Holder spray one flight attendant in the face with the fire extinguisher before continuing to discharge the device while walking along the concourse.

TSA FINDS UNDECLARED 84MM CALIBER WEAPON IN CHECKED LUGGAGE AT TEXAS AIRPORT

Holder allegedly sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher as they tried to take her into custody.

Police said Holder continued to act "erratically and combative," spitting and kicking at officers, the station reported.

BRITISH POLICE ARREST MAN ON TERRORISM CHARGES AFTER URANIUM IS FOUND IN PACKAGE AT LONDON AIRPORT

As a result of the extinguisher’s discharge, the report said three flight attendants were hospitalized with respiratory issues.

Holder was booked into the Clayton County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She faces charges of obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault, and three counts of simple battery, according to online jail records.