The Atlantic hurricane season begins on Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said last month that its forecasters are predicting above-average hurricane activity, making this year the seventh consecutive above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

The agency predicts a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

There is a likelihood of 14 to 21 named storms and six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes.

In addition, three to six of those could become major hurricanes, with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The season extends through Nov. 30.

Those six months account for about 97% of all tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, according to NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division, including the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

About 3% of Atlantic tropical cyclones occur before or after those dates.

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that it is watching two areas for potential tropical cyclone development.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said she is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that could develop over the next few days in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dean also warned residents of southern Florida to be on alert, with the possibility of heavy rain over the weekend and next week.

If it does become a tropical storm, this system will receive the name "Alex," the first on this year's list of storm names for the Atlantic Basin.

This comes after Hurricane Agatha killed at least 11 people and left 20 missing in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Hurricane Agatha made history as the strong hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.