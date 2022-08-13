Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Atlantic hurricane activity lulls as season continues

The hurricane season extends through November

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 13

The Atlantic has been quiet as the U.S enters what is typically the busiest part of the hurricane season. 

Thus far, just three named storms – Alex, Bonnie Colin – have formed, and all the storms have remained relatively weak. 

None of them have reached the 75-mile-per-hour threshold for hurricane status.

According to Fox Weather, more than two months into the season, the basin has produced four named storms and at least one hurricane. 

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MONITORING TROPICAL WAVES IN THE CARIBBEAN AND ATLANTIC

Generally, in a La Niña cycle, the Atlantic has no problems producing multiple cyclones. 

The climate pattern – which has the opposite effect of El Niño – has resulted in some of the busiest years on record in the basin.

FILE - Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida,, Sept. 5, 2021, in Lafitte, La. "We lost everything," said Fabre about the destruction of his home. Federal meteorologists said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, this hurricane season may not be quite as busy as they initially thought, but it should still be more active than normal. 

FILE - Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida,, Sept. 5, 2021, in Lafitte, La. "We lost everything," said Fabre about the destruction of his home. Federal meteorologists said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, this hurricane season may not be quite as busy as they initially thought, but it should still be more active than normal.  (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Nevertheless, Fox Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says that the season can change on a dime, highlighting Aug. 20 as the date was hurricane season "tends to really kick in." 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast an above-average season, marking the seventh consecutive above-average season.

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON: FORECAST CALLS FOR 17 REMAINING NAMED STORMS IN 2022

In July, forecasters at Colorado State University predicted that an additional 17 tropical cyclones could develop. 

In a previous forecast in June, the school predicted a total of 20 named storms, including 10 hurricanes

  • Low pressure trough
    Image 1 of 2

    A trough of low pressure over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.  (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

  • System over the Gulf of Mexico
    Image 2 of 2

    Any development is expected to be slow to occur while the trough moves slowly west-southwestward toward the southern Texas coast over the weekend. (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

The climatological peak is Sept. 10.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

The National Hurricane Center said a weak low pressure area over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The system will move inland over southern Texas on Sunday

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.