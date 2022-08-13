Atlantic hurricane activity lulls as season continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlantic has been quiet as the U.S enters what is typically the busiest part of the hurricane season.

Thus far, just three named storms – Alex, Bonnie Colin – have formed, and all the storms have remained relatively weak.

None of them have reached the 75-mile-per-hour threshold for hurricane status.

According to Fox Weather, more than two months into the season, the basin has produced four named storms and at least one hurricane.

Generally, in a La Niña cycle, the Atlantic has no problems producing multiple cyclones.

The climate pattern – which has the opposite effect of El Niño – has resulted in some of the busiest years on record in the basin.

Nevertheless, Fox Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says that the season can change on a dime, highlighting Aug. 20 as the date was hurricane season "tends to really kick in."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast an above-average season, marking the seventh consecutive above-average season.

In July, forecasters at Colorado State University predicted that an additional 17 tropical cyclones could develop.

In a previous forecast in June, the school predicted a total of 20 named storms, including 10 hurricanes.

The climatological peak is Sept. 10.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

The National Hurricane Center said a weak low pressure area over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The system will move inland over southern Texas on Sunday