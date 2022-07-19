Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta
Published

Atlanta woman hospitalized after being carjacked, run over with her own vehicle

Police arrested the suspects after a brief pursuit

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An Atlanta woman is recovering in the hospital after she was carjacked and run over with her own car over the weekend, police said. 

Suzanne Hill, 59, was leaving her home in the 1400 block of Beecher Street Saturday morning when the horror unfolded. Ring video footage obtained by local outlets shows her backing her SUV out of the driveway and getting out to lock her gate. That’s when a suspect is seen running up to the vehicle and getting inside. 

A mugshot of Courtney Hall

A mugshot of Courtney Hall (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

A sound like a gunshot is heard on the video as the suspected carjacker backs out and runs Hill over and speeds off. 

Neighbors waited with Suzanne until EMS arrived. Her husband, Michael Hill, told WGCL-TV Suzanne has a fractured skull and shoulder, with both her legs, wrists, and multiple ribs broken. 

"There are no internal organs that were damaged," Michael told the station. "And she didn’t have any brain trauma, which I’m incredibly thankful for." 

Suzanne’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe to help her cover medical expenses. According to the page, she is in stable condition and will likely make a full recovery over time. 

Several hours after the alleged carjacking, officers tracked down the suspects, whom they apprehended after a brief pursuit ending in a foot chase, police said. 

Courtney Hall, 20, was charged with armed robbery and booked into the Fulton County Jail. A juvenile suspect was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  