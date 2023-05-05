Atlanta police release portion of 911 call of deadly medical center shooting

The Atlanta Police Department released a portion of a 911 call made during the deadly shooting that killed a woman and injured four other people at the Northside Medical Midtown.

In the 88-second call, a hospital employee is head telling a dispatcher about "gunshots in the hall." The caller is heard asking a doctor if they saw someone on an elevator.

"There were several shots that we heard," the caller said. "They [hospital staff] took cover. We have a bunch of employees and patients in the building."

4 FATALLY SHOT IN CALIFORNIA DESERT IN LATEST US MASS KILLING

She is heard asking the doctor to describe the person, but then said he was busy "taking cover."

The shooting occurred just after noon Wednesday.

The rampage claimed the life of 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre, a researcher with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She left behind a husband and two young children, FOX Atlanta reported.

Authorities said Deion Patterson opened fire with a handgun. He also allegedly injured Alesha Hollinger in the face, and fired multiple shots into Jazzmin Daniel’s abdomen.

Another woman, Lisa Glynn, was shot in the stomach and Georgette Whitow was shot in the arm, the news outlet reported. Patterson was arrested and charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Patterson joined the U.S. Coast Guard in July 2018, according to the military branch’s office of public affairs, and worked his way up to an Electrician’s Mate Second Class. He was discharged in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has prior convictions for a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, failing to appear in court, and a probation violation which resulted in the revocation of his probation.

He is being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond.