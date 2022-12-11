Atlanta police offer $10K reward for information leading to suspect's arrest

Police in Atlanta, Georgia are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 77-year-old woman on Saturday.

Police respond to reports of an unresponsive woman in the northwest portion of Atlanta at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 77-year-old woman inside who had sustained multiple lacerations and was neither alert, conscious nor breathing.

The woman, later identified as Eleanor Bowles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

ATLANTA POLICE SEEK PUBLIC'S HELP IDENTIFYING SHOOTING SUSPECTS

Atlanta police said during the encounter, Bowles’ vehicle, a 2021 Lexus SUV, was stolen, but it has since been recovered.

Police released images of a person of interest and asked for the public’s help in identifying who the man is.

The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest, and police said all tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information on the case are encouraged to call Detective C. Sendling at 404-546-2518 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.