At least 11 children missing in East Texas since March, including baby: report
The majority of the missing kids are teens
At least 11 children are missing in East Texas since March and 145 children have been reported missing across the state so far this year, according to a report.
The majority are teens, according to KTYL-FM near Longview, Texas, which cited missingkids.org.
The 11 children in East Texas are Amanda Boswell, 17; Gloria Brooks, 16; Deandre Lusk, 16; Logan Sherrin, 17; Anna Kerns, 15; Ladarrion Brown, 17; Marsiano Garcia, 16; Sadarea Roberts, 16; Myronisha Potts, 16; Crespin Navaez, 16; and even a 10-month-old baby named Sadavious who went missing in March, KTYL reported.
Late last month, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by her father from Point, Texas. She was found safe nearly a week later, KTVT-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth reported.
The girl’s father, Justin Gray, 40, allegedly took the girl after assaulted her mother and chased her with a knife. He was arrested in Mineral Wells, Texas