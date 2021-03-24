Asian woman robbed, dragged by vehicle in San Francisco

An Asian woman was dragged by a moving car during a robbery that was caught on video in a San Francisco neighborhood Sunday.

The woman, identified as Clarisse, 33, is seen clinging to a vehicle carrying three suspects who had just robbed her of her purse, reports said. The vehicle drags the woman a short distance before she is knocked off and slams into the pavement, video shows.

"It's just a really a sad day for San Francisco," said Benjamin Freemantle, who recorded the incident and lives nearby, according to FOX 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area.

San Francisco police said Clarisse was walking home from church with her friend, aged 53, when the suspects approached them from behind and one of them grabbed her purse.

After a brief struggle, she was punched in the face multiple times, police said. The other woman was kicked during the altercation, according to reports.

Clarisse hung on to the side of a getaway vehicle in an effort to recover her purse, but the car sped off and she fell to the ground, videos show.

The robbers -- who have yet to be identified -- made off with her purse, according to FOX 2.

Both women were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Clarisse had bruises near her right eye and arm, along with cuts and scrapes to her hand and foot, according to pictures obtained by Los Angeles's KABC-TV.

"Know that you're loved, know people are there to help you," Clarisse said in a message to the suspects, according to the station. "I know it's hard now but we need to get back and have people in work and school so they are predictively occupied and don't feel like they need to do things"

The incident occurred a day after rallies were held in the Bay Area to support Asians victimized by hate crimes. While it's unclear if the incident was motivated by racial bias, Freemantle expressed worries for the Asian community in San Francisco.

"It's just constantly happening in the city, all over the place," Freemantle said. "And I'm just scared for that community of people who have to go through their life not only with the pandemic, but this piled on top of it."