As new outreach teams canvass New York City, 3 homeless men file paperwork to sue over tactics

Members of New York City's homeless outreach team have fanned out for the first time to try to get people off the streets.

About 50 members of three nonprofits are talking to some of the 55,000 homeless New Yorkers in an effort to better provide services under a new program created by the mayor's office.

Meanwhile, three homeless New Yorkers filed paperwork to sue, saying police woke them up from their encampment and then tossed a birth certificate, Social Security cards, priceless family photos and other belongings into a dump truck. They complain that the outreach programs are too aggressive.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the homeless encampments are no place to live. He says it sends a "horrible" message about quality of life.