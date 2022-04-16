Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Arrest made in triple homicide at Georgia gun range

The crime left three members of a family dead

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range. 

Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a Friday release.

SUSPECTS IN GEORGIA GUN SHOP ROBBERY, TRIPLE MURDER MYSTERY LIKELY KNEW VICTIMS, EX-ATF AGENT SAYS

Last week's crime left three members of a family dead at the rural Coweta County's Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range. 

Grantville officers discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, his wife and grandson on the evening of April 8 

The Grantville Police Department responded to a 911 call from Coweta County Coroner Tommy Richard Hawk, Jr. at 8:08 p.m. ET.

  • Law enforcement investigates the scene of a fatal robbery at a Georgia gun range
    Image 1 of 4

    Law enforcement agents investigate the scene of a fatal robbery at Lock Stock &amp; Barrel Shooting Range late Friday, April 8, 2022 in Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. Authorities say a couple and their grandson are dead after an armed robbery at the gun range. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening.  (Clay Neely/The Newnan Times-Herald via AP)

  • Law enforcement investigates the scene of a fatal robbery at a Georgia gun range
    Image 2 of 4

    Law enforcement agents investigate the scene of a fatal robbery at Lock Stock &amp; Barrel Shooting Range late Friday, April 8, 2022 in Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. Authorities say a couple and their grandson are dead after an armed robbery at the gun range. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. (Clay Neely/The Newnan Times-Herald via AP)

  • Law enforcement investigates the scene of a fatal robbery at a Georgia gun range
    Image 3 of 4

    Law enforcement agents investigate the scene of a fatal robbery at Lock Stock &amp; Barrel Shooting Range late Friday, April 8, 2022 in Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. Authorities say a couple and their grandson are dead after an armed robbery at the gun range. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening.  (Clay Neely/The Newnan Time-Herald via AP))

  • Law enforcement investigates the scene of a fatal robbery at a Georgia gun range
    Image 4 of 4

    Law enforcement agents investigate the scene of a fatal robbery at Lock Stock &amp; Barrel Shooting Range late Friday, April 8, 2022 in Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. Authorities say a couple and their grandson are dead after an armed robbery at the gun range. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening.  (Clay Neely/The Newnan Times-Herald via AP)

Police Chief Steve Whitlock said investigators believe the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m., when the range normally closes. 

The victims – who were found shot to death inside of the family business – were identified as Thomas Hawk Sr., 75, Evelyn Hawk, 75, and Alexander Luke Hawk,17.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen.

"We’re just a small town, 12 officers. I’ve been here eight years and have never had to investigate anything like this. It’s been kind of hard on us. The crime rate is really, really low," Whitlock said.

GEORGIA SHOOTING RANGE ROBBERY LEAVES 3 FAMILY MEMBERS DEAD; 40 WEAPONS STOLEN, POLICE SAY

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) noted that crime scene specialists spent days documenting, collecting and preserving evidence, turning over physical evidence to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and GBI crime labs.

Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their community and had operated Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years.

Their grandson – the son of Coweta County's corner – was on spring break and helping his grandparents at the shop. 

Perdue: Stacey Abrams will 'never' be governor of Georgia Video

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood wrote on Facebook that the "Hawk Family, the City of Grantville and the Coweta Community were forever broken and changed by the senseless and tragic event that happened in Grantville." 

Officials said Muse was booked into the Coweta County Jail – though authorities did not release additional information about his arrest and it was not immediately clear whether Muse had an attorney who could comment.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the joint investigation into the murders remains open and very active and that police said someone had taken a camera DVR from the business.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The station noted that there was a combined reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction, though it was not immediately known if anyone will be claiming the money.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

Your Money