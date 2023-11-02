Arrest made in Salem State student's fatal shooting

Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Salem State University student, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Missael Pena Canela, 18, of Salem, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting early Wednesday of Carl-Hens Beliard, 18.

Canela was arrested Wednesday evening by Salem police detectives and will be arraigned Thursday at Salem District Court. The court clerk's office said Canela hasn't yet been assigned a lawyer.

COLLEGE STUDENT FATALLY SHOT IN SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS DURING LOCAL HALLOWEEN FESTIVITIES

Salem police said they received a 911 call at about 1:24 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found Beliard inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday that a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting didn't appear to be a random act of violence. Police said there also doesn’t appear to be any ongoing threat to the Salem State University community, adding that the investigation is "active and ongoing."

The shooting came as revelers had crowded the city for its annual Halloween celebration.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo described the shooting as a terrible act of violence. He said "our hearts go out to the Beliard family and to the Salem State University community," and he thanked investigators.

2 MISSING MA MEN FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN VERMONT WOODS, AUTOPSIES CONFIRM

Salem State University President John Keenan called the shooting "heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare."

Beliard was a member of Worcester’s North High School varsity boys basketball team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In May, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty honored members of the team for winning the Division 1 State Championship.