Vermont

2 missing MA men found shot to death in Vermont woods, autopsies confirm

The pair of 21-year-olds went missing under 'suspicious' circumstances

Associated Press
Published
Autopsies have confirmed that the two bodies found in a wooded area off a rural road in northern Vermont are those of two missing Massachusetts men who were shot to death, Vermont State Police said Thursday.

Police found the bodies of 21-year-olds Jahim Solomon, of Pittsfield, and Eric White, of Chicopee, on Wednesday in a wooded area in Eden. Autopsies performed Thursday determined that Solomon died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and White died of a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Solomon and White were reported missing after not contacting their families for an extended period of time. (Fox News)

State police said they continue to follow up on leads in the case and said tips from the public are an important part of the investigation. Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police’s criminal division, said Wednesday that police have a number of suspects and people of interest in mind.

Solomon and White disappeared under "suspicious circumstances" while traveling through several communities, state police said Saturday. They were reported missing on Oct. 15 after falling out of touch with their families for several days, authorities said. They’d previously been in Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe, officials said.