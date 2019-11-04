Army investigating death of paratrooper at Fort Bragg

The Army is investigating the death of a paratrooper who died at Fort Bragg, N.C., last week.

Sgt. Matthew D. Joskowitz, 24, of Hackensack, N.J., died around 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 in a non-training related incident, officials told The Army Times.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Joskowitz, and our thoughts and prayers are with his fellow troopers and their families,” said Maj. Gen. James Mingus, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. “He represented what is exceptional in our division, our Army, and our nation. He was a three-time volunteer who excelled at everything. He will be mourned but never forgotten.”

Joskowitz was an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division.

He enlisted in 2014 and was stationed at Fort Bragg following boot camp. A division spokesman declined to discuss details of the case with the paper.

Capt. Christopher Cioffoletti, commander of Delta Company, called Joskowitz a "rising star" who was "motivated by a deep love for both his country and his fellow paratroopers."

Joskowitz is a recipient of the Combat Infantryman, Expert Infantryman and Parachutist Badges.