Texas

Armed Texas store owner defends self in shootout with would-be robbers, video shows

No injuries reported after shootout at Cash for Gold shop in Mesquite, Texas

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A store owner in Texas defended himself with his own firearm when two hooded suspects entered his shop and held him at gunpoint on Nov. 2.

An armed store owner in Texas fought back against a pair of attempted robbers, trading fire with the suspects in a shootout captured on security footage.

Two armed suspects entered a Cash for Gold shop in the 1100 block of N Town East Blvd in Mesquite just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Mesquite Police Department said.

Security footage from inside the store shows the owner in the back of the store when the two suspects in hooded sweatshirts enter and draw their weapons. One suspect is seen pointing a gun at the owner.

The owner, however, surprises the suspects by pulling out his own gun and trading fire with the pair, who quickly flee the store.

Two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts are wanted in connection with the attempted robbery.

"It’s a quick 3 seconds. No time to think, it’s all reaction," the owner, who wished to only be identified by his first name, Tien, told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

The store owner drew his own weapon after the suspects held him at gunpoint.

Police said the victim fired three rounds in self-defense while the suspects also fired back before fleeing.

The suspects and store owner traded fire during the encounter. Police said no one was struck or injured.

"Everything was slow motion to me," Tien said. "I saw the mask, I saw the hoodie, I saw the gun come out."

No one was injured during the attempted robbery, according to the department.

No arrests were immediately made and police are working to identify the suspects.

Tien told the station that this was the third time someone’s tried to rob his business in the last five years.

"I think the cash business, the gold business, seems to be an easy target for them, or so they think, but it’s not," he said. 