Armed Texas store owner defends self in shootout with would-be robbers, video shows

An armed store owner in Texas fought back against a pair of attempted robbers, trading fire with the suspects in a shootout captured on security footage.

Two armed suspects entered a Cash for Gold shop in the 1100 block of N Town East Blvd in Mesquite just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, the Mesquite Police Department said.

Security footage from inside the store shows the owner in the back of the store when the two suspects in hooded sweatshirts enter and draw their weapons. One suspect is seen pointing a gun at the owner.

The owner, however, surprises the suspects by pulling out his own gun and trading fire with the pair, who quickly flee the store.

"It’s a quick 3 seconds. No time to think, it’s all reaction," the owner, who wished to only be identified by his first name, Tien, told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Police said the victim fired three rounds in self-defense while the suspects also fired back before fleeing.

"Everything was slow motion to me," Tien said. "I saw the mask, I saw the hoodie, I saw the gun come out."

No one was injured during the attempted robbery, according to the department.

No arrests were immediately made and police are working to identify the suspects.

Tien told the station that this was the third time someone’s tried to rob his business in the last five years.

"I think the cash business, the gold business, seems to be an easy target for them, or so they think, but it’s not," he said.