Armed jewelry store worker sends hammer-wielding burglars running for their lives

An armed jewelry store employee in California sent a group of suspected smash-and-grab burglars armed with hammers fleeing when he fired his gun, police said.

"Five suspects, who were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, used hammers to smash the jewelry showcases, and an employee of the store responded by using a firearm to shoot towards the suspects," the Manhattan Beach Police Department said in a statement.

The five suspects ran into Prestige Jewelers at about 12:40 p.m. last Saturday, slamming hammers into display cases to steal the jewelry, police said. An armed employee of the store, however, fired off one round in the suspects’ direction, causing them to flee.

The suspects jumped into cars that were waiting for them outside and took off. Police have made one arrest, according to an update on Monday.

Police released a photo of the suspects from surveillance footage in the jewelry store, which shows the intruders shattering the display cabinets with hammers.

"In partnership with the Manhattan Beach Police Department, the Gardena Police Department arrested a suspect involved in Saturday’s burglary at Prestige Jewelers. After an intensive investigation, law enforcement officials have successfully apprehended one of the suspects involved in the crime," the Manhattan PD said in an update on the case Monday.

The suspect’s name has not been released and police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on the matter.

"This swift arrest should reassure the community that we have the most dedicated law enforcement agency and partners ensuring the safety of our community," said Mayor Richard Montgomery. "We must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Together, we will continue working to keep Manhattan Beach a safe and thriving place for everyone."

The crime marks the second time the store was targeted by smash-and-grab burglars, according to the Los Angeles Times. Two men were arrested in 2014 after storming into the store and stealing $250,000 in Rolex watches in less than a minute.

But unlike this year’s smash-and-grab, in which an armed employee helped stop the would-be thieves, the only deterrence to the 2014 crime were "the screams of the store’s manager," the L.A. Times reported.