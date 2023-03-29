Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Armed grandma stops robber in his tracks when his gun jams while robbing her food truck

Houston Police say Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, is licensed to carry a gun

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A Houston grandmother fatally shot an 23-year-old man trying to rob her food truck at gunpoint – but his gun's trigger jammed, police said.

Police said a would-be robber pulled up to soul food truck Elite Eats around 1 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Houston, asked what kind of food the truck served, and then suddenly stuck a gun in the window, KHOU 11 reported.

The man allegedly pointed his firearm at 53-year-old Keshondra Howard Turner and her brother before pulling the trigger, but the gun jammed.

Turner, who is licensed to carry, fired several shots at the robber who collapsed 50 feet away and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man attempting to rob a Houston food truck was killed by one of the owners.

A man attempting to rob a Houston food truck was killed by one of the owners. (Fox 26 Houston)

"My momma is a great person, you know?" Howard’s son Derick Howard told KHOU 11. "Good-hearted, looking out for everybody. She'd give the shirt off her back."

"I hope she's alright because I know right now she's going crazy because that's not even (like) her."

Parking lot near the intersection of Main Street and Fondren in Houston.

Parking lot near the intersection of Main Street and Fondren in Houston. (Google Earth)

Houston police said Turner had a panic attack following the shooting and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The family said they have been operating the food truck in that same parking lot for three years and never had any problems until now. 

A Houston police cruiser.

A Houston police cruiser. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"She's a Godly woman, that's why the gun jammed because God jammed it," Derick Howard said. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.