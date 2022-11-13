Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Armed Chicago man follows, attacks woman on video before stealing her car: police

Victim attacked in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood in September

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Chicago police searching for man who allegedly attacked woman, stole car Video

Chicago police searching for man who allegedly attacked woman, stole car

A Chicago man is wanted after attacking a woman inside a building before stealing her car in a September incident, authorities said.

An armed Chicago man is wanted after following a woman into a building and attacking her before stealing her car in a caught-on-video assault in September, authorities said.

The suspected robbery and motor vehicle theft happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street in the city’s West Loop neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police released surveillance footage that shows the man follow the victim through a door into the building and approach her. 

Moments later, the man, who police said was "armed with an object," appears to push the woman before a brief scuffle ensues.

CHICAGO COMMITTEE VOTES AGAINST ORDINANCE TO RESTRICT POLICE RAIDS DESPITE BOTCHED 2019 OPERATION

The suspect appeared to follow the victim inside a building before attacking her and stealing her car keys, authorities said.

The suspect appeared to follow the victim inside a building before attacking her and stealing her car keys, authorities said. (Chicago Police Department)

The suspect is seen knocking the victim to the ground before fleeing the building. Police said the suspect snatched the woman’s car keys and stole her vehicle.

The suspect is seen on video pushing the woman to the ground as the pair fought.

The suspect is seen on video pushing the woman to the ground as the pair fought. (Chicago Police Department)

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Area 3 Detective Harris at 312-744-8261.

Chicago has seen a 40% year-to-date increase in crime complaints through Nov. 6 compared to the same period last year.

Police have asked the public for help in identifying the suspect, who is seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Police have asked the public for help in identifying the suspect, who is seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. (Chicago Police Department)

While aggravated battery reports have fallen 8% from 5,586 in 2021 to 5,159 so far this year, according to Chicago police data, there has been significant increases in theft and motor vehicle theft complaints.

Reports of theft spiked 60% so far this year, rising from 10,728 in 2021 to 17,136 through Nov. 6, the statistics show. Motor vehicle theft complaints were up 90% compared to the same period last year, jumping from 8,644 in 2021 to 16,396 so far this year.