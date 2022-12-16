Armed Amazon employee stops shooter who opened fire at Arizona facility: 'good Samaritan'

An armed Arizona man is being credited as a "Good Samaritan" by police after he shot an active shooter in an Amazon facility parking lot likely preventing further bloodshed.

Police in Chandler, Arizona say that 29-year-old Jacob Murphy pulled into the employee parking lot of an Amazon facility on Wednesday morning and opened fire after jumping out of his car," KSAZ-TV reported.

Murphy, police said in a statement, did not work at Amazon but had "jealousy issues" regarding his girlfriend who worked at the facility but was not present at the time.

Police say that Murphy intended to locate an unknown male worker at the facility that he only knew by first name. When Murphy attempted to enter the facility he was stopped by a worker who noticed it was "strange" for Murphy to be there. Murphy shot that worker multiple times after an argument ensued.

An armed Amazon worker on the scene saw what was unfolding and police say he pulled out his gun and fired at Murphy, wounding him.

"He did come to the aid of an individual who was shot by a suspect. So, in that case, I would say he is a good Samaritan," Sgt. Jason McClimans said in a press conference.

According to a statement from police released on Friday, Murphy was found dead in the parking lot when they arrived at the scene and the investigation has concluded he died from both the gunshot wound from the armed employee and a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting victim who Murphy first fired on "is still recovering and will survive."

"As previously released, the Chandler Police Department is not investigating the third male, who came to the victim's aid, as a suspect," the police department said in a statement.

Once the investigation is complete, Chandler Police say they will forward the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review as part of the standard operating procedure in all shooting cases.

"We're deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence in our parking lot. We're working closely with law enforcement as they investigate and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time," Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha told Fox News Digital in a statement.