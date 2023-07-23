Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas
Published

Arkansas rape suspect turns himself in after reportedly shooting himself and going missing: police

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Miguel Salazar reportedly shot himself and walked into the woods

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arkansas authorities have found the man who allegedly shot himself and disappeared as he was being investigated for rape.

Miguel "Mickey" Salazar, 56, was being probed by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for alleged sex crimes when he went missing last week. He turned himself in on Friday evening.

"Thank you all for the tips and help in this case," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We are glad that the Franklin County family is there when we ask for help!"

Police obtained a warrant for rape and second-degree sexual assault when Salazar went missing. They were told that the suspect shot himself and went into the woods.

SEX OFFENDER WITH MULTIPLE WARRANTS SHOT, INJURED BY POLICE AFTER SHOOTOUT AT ARKANSAS HOTEL

Miguel "Mickey" Salazar mug shot

Miguel "Mickey" Salazar, 56, was being investigated for sex crimes before going missing. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

"During an investigation of the above charges, Salazar allegedly shot himself and walked into a wooded area behind his home," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

"A search of the area turned up nothing on the evening of the incident," the press release added.

SANDERS TAPS ARKANSAS GOP CHAIRMAN, EX-FEDERAL PROSECUTOR, FOR STATE SUPREME COURT SEAT

Salazar, who lives near Etna, had not been seen or heard from before he turned himself in. Authorities have not revealed if the suspect actually shot himself.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office exteriors

Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported that Salazar turned himself in on Friday. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Franklin County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.