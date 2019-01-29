Arkansas man, 19, admits trying to steal plane to see rap concert

A 19-year-old Arkansas man was sentenced to five years' probation after he pleaded guilty to trying to steal a commercial plane so he could fly to Chicago for a rap concert.

Zemarcuis Scott of Texarkana pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary, The Texarkana Gazette reported.

Scott must pay a $1,000 fine and court costs, and must participate in whatever mental health treatment the probation department deems necessary.

Scott was found in the cockpit of an American Eagle twin-engine jet at Texarkana Regional Airport on July 4, and hoped to fly to an out-of-state concert by rapper Famous Dex, authorities said. They also said the jet was undamaged.

Police said he told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

He has no training as a pilot.

In December, he was found mentally competent to stand trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.