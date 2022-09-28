Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Arkansas hospital 'active shooter' situation prompts large police, ATF response

Shooting incident reported at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Arkansas authorities confirmed an "active shooter" situation unfolding at St. Vincent Hospital on Wednesday morning. 

"We can confirm an active shooter at SVI," the Sherwood Police Department tweeted at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time. "No other information will be released at this time." 

ATF New Orleans tweeted that its special agents "are responding to reports of a shooting incident at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, AR." 

Sherwood, Arkansas, police said an "active shooter" situation was reported at St. Vincent Hospital. 

Sherwood, Arkansas, police said an "active shooter" situation was reported at St. Vincent Hospital.  (KLRT )

KARK-TV reported that a heavy police presence was at the scene, and the agencies that responded to the hospital included the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police. 

Law enforcement in tactical gear seen on the roof of the St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas. 

Law enforcement in tactical gear seen on the roof of the St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas.  (KTHV )

According to the outlet, the hospital went into lockdown around 11 a.m., but some medical personnel and patients have been seen trickling out of the building. 

St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas. 

St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas.  (KLRT)

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

