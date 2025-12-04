Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Arkansas county jail becomes major ICE pipeline as arrests surge under Trump crackdown

Benton County Jail accounts for over 4% of all nationwide arrests tied to local immigration programs

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Anti-ICE protesters dragged out of New Orleans City Hall amid DHS migrant crackdown Video

Anti-ICE protesters dragged out of New Orleans City Hall amid DHS migrant crackdown

Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports on the latest immigration enforcement push in New Orleans, La., on ‘The Story.’

An Arkansas county jail has become one of America’s busiest hubs for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with hundreds of people arrested this year.

More than 450 people have been detained from Jan. 1 through Oct. 15 at the Benton County Jail, according to ICE arrest data from the University of California Berkeley Deportation Data Project reviewed by the Associated Press, a rate of roughly 1.5 arrests per day in a county with just over 300,000 people.

The surge reflects the rapid expansion of cooperation agreements across the country between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

In Arkansas, the "Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act" took effect in August and increases penalties for illegal immigrants committing "serious felonies involving violence," among other stipulations.

DHS LAUNCHES NEW IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN OPERATION IN NEW ORLEANS

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the "Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act," which took effect in August and increases penalties for illegal immigrants committing "serious felonies involving violence." (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The law signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders also allowed Arkansas sheriffs to engage with ICE and permits law enforcement to apply via ICE’s federal 287(g) program to be authorized to serve immigration warrants on illegal immigrants already in custody for other offenses.

Most of the Benton County arrests were made through its 287(g) agreement, which allows deputies to question people who are booked into the jail about their immigration status, according to AP. The county’s program accounted for over 4% of all nationwide arrests tied to similar local programs.

The program allows deputies to alert ICE of inmates suspected of being in the country illegally, who are then transferred into ICE custody before being moved to a detention center in another county after a couple of days. They are then taken to a detention center in Louisiana to face potential deportation.

THREE STATES SIGN NEW AGREEMENTS WITH ICE FOR EXPANDED IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS

Close up of ICE agent logo

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced in September there were more than 1,000 287(g) program agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies, a 641% increase from 135 programs. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

AP reported that half of the individuals arrested by ICE through the program were convicted of crimes, while the others have pending charges.

Recent ICE holds show people charged with forgery, sexual assault, drug trafficking, theft and public intoxication, with many recent cases involving domestic violence allegations and unsafe-driving offenses, AP reported.

AP reported that Benton County has a high immigrant population compared to the rest of the state, and arrests increased sharply this year after the expansion of ICE partnerships and state-level requirements for sheriff cooperation.

ICE agents

More than 450 people have been detained from Jan. 1 through Oct. 15 at the Benton County Jail in Arkansas, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest data reviewed by the Associated Press. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE announced in September there were more than 1,000 287(g) program agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies, a 641% increase from 135 programs.

While the program has led to the detention of violent criminals, critics argue it has also swept up minor offenders and legal residents. AP reported that Cristina Osornio, a legal permanent U.S. resident and mother of six children, was jailed after a traffic stop in Benton County months after her husband was deported to Mexico.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital.
