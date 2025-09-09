National Guard deploys to aid ICE operations in Arkansas, as Sanders backs key Trump initiative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one of the most visible figures in President Donald Trump's first term, told Fox News Digital exclusively that she will announce a plan Tuesday to deploy dozens of National Guard to help in the deportation process for captured illegal immigrants.

The Republican, who served as White House press secretary during the last Trump administration, will work with the Department of Homeland Security under federal Title 32 powers that allow national guardsmen to remain under her control but be funded by Washington.

"Violent, criminal illegal immigrants have no place in Arkansas," Sanders said.

"I signed the Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act to hold these criminals accountable and slap enhanced penalties on illegal immigrants who commit additional crimes while in our state, and I look forward to our guardsmen working with the Trump Administration to enforce federal immigration law."

Sanders said her former boss has skillfully secured the border and praised his efforts to "clean up the streets" in major cities, to the chagrin of Democratic municipal leaders.

"Arkansas stands with him every step of the way," Sanders added.

Arkansas National Guard Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges confirmed his servicemembers are ready to assist DHS, saying in a statement that they are committed to "focus on their core operations."

A total of 40 National Guardsmen in Fort Smith, Little Rock and Fayetteville will be activated for this mission.

Sanders indicated they will assist in logistical support and transportation of illegal immigrant detainees – and remain unarmed.

Arkansas National Guard will also help DHS with the clerical side of the detainment and deportation process, allowing federal agents to focus on the hands-on efforts of capturing illegal immigrant criminals.

Prior to the news, Sanders signed the state’s Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act, which stipulates enhanced penalties for illegal immigrants who commit crimes in Arkansas beyond simply being illicitly present in the Natural State.

Sanders has also expanded the state’s ban on sanctuary cities to include areas of the state not directly governed by municipalities, including many rural communities.

Sanders’ office also shared information on some of the more violent illegal immigrants arrested in Arkansas.

In January, ASP arrested Luis Danielle Valdez-Reyes who was accused of striking a state trooper, as well as Elias Avila-Bustillo – who was wanted by El Salvador for illegal gang activity.

A nurse from Little Rock, Jennifer Ann Morton, was killed in a DUI crash allegedly caused by another illegal immigrant: Maynor Yair Sorto-Herrera.

During the Biden administration, Sanders was one of a handful of governors to travel to the Mexican border to highlight the Democratic administration’s reticence to do so.