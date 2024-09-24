Woman just dropped off by Uber brutally beaten in random attack

A Michigan woman says she was randomly attacked by a man on a bicycle after her Uber driver dropped her off at a location in Detroit.

Morgan Catton, 27, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe page that she was "leaving downtown Detroit to meet at a friend’s house" and "took an Uber" to her friend's residence around 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

"Walking down the sidewalk I noticed a man on a bicycle on the same side of the sidewalk as me. Before he was about to pass me, he gets off his bike, grabs me by my neck and throws me to the ground where he repeatedly punched me in the face. Not a word was shared," Catton wrote.

After the attack, Catton was able to contact 911 and run toward a location where an ambulance eventually picked her up.

"I was hospitalized for the night where I received stitches in my left eye and inside of my mouth and lips. CT scans were done and many other test[s] due to my injuries to ensure I did not have any broken bones. I am very thankful to walk away from this without even a fracture," she wrote.

Detroit police told WXYZ that the attack was seemingly random.

The attacker is believed to be a man in his 40s or 50s, standing approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was riding a dark blue or gray bicycle, according to the outlet.

"Currently this man is still roaming the streets and I pray to god this doesn’t happen to another women or something worse," Catton wrote in her GoFundMe titled "Support Morgan's Recovery from Assault."

Uber said it has reached out to Catton after the terrifying incident.