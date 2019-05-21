Expand / Collapse search
Arizona teen wins car for perfect attendance at school

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
East Valley Institute of Technology awards a student with perfect attendance a Chrysler PT Cruiser

Six students were eligible for the car having never missed a class at the Arizona technical school but junior Michael Duarte was the lucky winner.

How do you teach young Americans about adulthood?

Work ethic, but also a free car.

Six students with perfect attendance at the East Valley Institute of Technology in Mesa, Ariz., faced off in a contest with the winner taking home a Chrysler PT Cruiser, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. Each of the students got a box, but only one had the key to start the car.

"Some of the soft skills, like punctuality and attendance, matter in the work field just as much as the academics do," said interim Superintendent Chad Wilson.

Saguaro High School junior Michael Duarte was the lucky winner.

"Surprised I guess," said Duarte. "Wasn't really expecting to win today but it's cool I did."

He may be modest, but he was gunning for the top prize.

"Just tell myself every day, don't be late, because I might win that car," said Duarte.

