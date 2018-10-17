Arizona rescuers save man who was stuck in mine shaft for days, sheriff's office says

A successful search-and-rescue was conducted Wednesday to save a man who fell into a 100-foot-deep mine shaft earlier this week, an Arizona sheriff’s office said.

During the mission, which was launched several hours earlier, responders were able to retrieve the unidentified man from the mine shaft, the public information officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter.

"Victim has been pulled out of the mine shaft ready for transport," the tweet said. "Great job by all MCSO staff and volunteers who assisted in the rescue. Victim will be flown out for emergency care."

The man wound up in a mine shaft “in the area of Eagle Eye Road and Mile Post 13,” the sheriff’s office tweeted earlier.

“MCSO Search and Rescue is gearing up to extract an adult male who has fallen into a mine shaft 100 feet deep,” the tweet said. “He was found today by a good samaritan but has been there since Monday.”

It wasn't clear whether the man was injured, the sheriff's office tweeted in the midst of rescue efforts, later adding that rescuers were launching an "extraction" of the man.

Video from Fox 10 Phoenix captured an aerial view of the scene, which showed several vehicles and personnel in hard hats.

One responder was seen putting up what appeared to be yellow caution tape around the immediate area. An approaching helicopter was also visible at one point.