Arizona police warn of potentially rabid foxes after three people reportedly attacked

Arizona residents were warned Sunday about potentially rabid foxes, at least two of which have reportedly attacked people.

Flagstaff police announced in a Facebook post that a fox attacked a person in the Settlers Run and Bear Paw area. The person, according to the post, “was attacked while in the bed of a pickup truck.” Police explained the animal jumped into the bed of the truck before biting the person.

The fox then ran away and was not immediately located, police said at the time. The fox was later captured nearby after it reportedly attacked a second person, FOX 10 Phoenix reported, citing local officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third person was then bitten by a separate but also potentially rabid fox, which was later captured on a street near the National Guard Armory, according to the news station.

None of the residents involved in the alleged attacks have been identified.

“Everyone should be cautious regarding wild animals and not approach them. If you see any animals acting in an uncharacteristic manner, FPD Animal Control (928)774-1414 should be notified immediately,” authorities warned in the Facebook post.

Rabies, according to the Mayo Clinic, “is a deadly virus spread to people from the saliva of infected animals,” which added the virus is “usually transmitted through a bite.”

“Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal. For this reason, anyone who may have a risk of contracting rabies should receive rabies vaccines for protection,” the clinic added.

SAFARI RANGER TRAMPLED TO DEATH BY SEXUALLY CHARGED ELEPHANT

Symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, agitation, hyperactivity, excessive salivation, and hallucinations, among other signs.

A spokesperson for the Flagstaff Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment Wednesday.