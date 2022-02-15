Arizona police K-9 tracks down man accused of sexually assaulting woman on light rail: ‘You can’t hide’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona man who sexually assaulted a woman on a light rail platform early Saturday was arrested after a police K-9 tracked his scent and found him hiding under a box, authorities said.

The assault happened in Mesa around 4 a.m. on the Light Rail platform of Alma School/ Main, the Mesa Police Department said. Mesa is a city located about 18 miles east of Phoenix.

An adult woman standing on the platform was struck from behind by a suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Leon Jones, and fell to the ground, police said. Jones allegedly hit the victim in the head and choked her until she lost consciousness.

When the woman woke up, Jones was on top of her and continued to punch her upper body and face, according to authorities.

Jones allegedly told the woman that she wouldn’t be able to call police before he ripped off her clothing from the waist up and sexually assaulted her.

Hearing the woman’s screams, a security guard for a nearby local business rushed to help. Jones fled the scene once the guard arrived, police said.

After gaining detailed information about the suspect from the victim and the guard, police said responding officers swarmed the area and set up a perimeter while K-9 Hasso picked up Jones’ scent.

K-9 Hasso located Jones just 20 minutes into the search, finding the suspect hiding under a box behind some bushes, authorities said in a news release titled "You Can't Hide From Our K9."

Jones refused to comply with the officers’ orders, according to police, and was shot with one less lethal bean bag round to the buttocks before being taken into custody.

Jones was booked on felony charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse and aggravated assault. He was being held on $25,000 bond.