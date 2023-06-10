Expand / Collapse search
Arizona plane crash in Superstition Mountains kills 2 people: NTSB

The two decedent's names have not been released by authorities

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Video shows smoke from plane after crashing in Superstition Mountains Video

A single-engine plane crashed in Superstition Mountains Saturday, leaving the two passengers dead. (Karlyn Espinoza)

Authorities said that a single-engine plane with two people on board crashed Saturday morning in Arizona's Superstition Mountains.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Fox News Digital that both people died in the crash. The crash, which took place near Apache Junction at around 8 a.m, happened under unknown circumstances.

The aircraft departed Saturday morning from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Fox News Digital that the plane was a Socata TB 30 Epsilon.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital said it located a crash site, and that recovery crews responded to the scene. Mesa and Apache Junction are roughly 20 miles apart.

Arizona plane crash aerials

The plane was a Socata TB 30 Epsilon that crashed near Apache Junction, Arizona, around 8 a.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. (Jack Olson)

Authorities said the two people in the plane were killed, but they have not released their names.

The NTSB is actively investigating the crash, along with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the FAA.

Authorities at scene of Arizona plane crash

Authorities are actively investigating the crash that occurred in Arizona's  Superstition Mountains. (Jack Olson)

There is no additional information at this time.

This story is developing, check back with us for updates

Smoke in mountains from plane crash

The NTSB is actively investigating the crash, along with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. (Jack Olson )