CRIME
Published

Arizona mom allegedly punched son for being a bad lookout as grandma tried to shoplift

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
An Arizona mother was arrested for allegedly assaulting her son for not keeping a "good enough" lookout as his grandmother shoplifted.

Rebecca Gonzales, 27, was taken into custody after police officers in Phoenix claimed to have witnessed her beating her 7-year-old son, according to court documents published by AZFamily.com.

Rebecca Gonzales, 27, was arrested for allegedly assaulting her son for not being a "good enough" lookout for his shoplifting grandmother. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

Gonzales on Friday walked out of a Walmart parking lot when police officers spotted her "spanking" the boy, "then slapping him and finally punching him in the face."

The boy allegedly told investigators that he was hit because "he didn't watch out for his grandma good enough" as she was shoplifting inside the Walmart, the documents alleged.

Gonzales was charged with aggravated assault, and is reportedly scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 30.

