Arizona man killed in shooting in Tonto National Forest, suspect arrested, authorities say

Zachary Michael Dillabough, 27, has been charged in the death of 27-year-old Michael Glover in the Tonto National Forest over the weekend, authorities said

Arizona authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend at national park that left one person dead. 

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday at the Tonto National Forest near Payson, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said Monday. A woman called 911 around 4:30 a.m. saying she heard gunshots.

A mugshot of murder suspect Zachary Michael Dillabough

Zachary Michael Dillabough, 27, is accused of killing Michael Glover, 27, in the Tonto National Forest, police said.  (Gila County Sheriff's Office)

She said she was heading toward Payson with a woman who had come running out of the woods, authorities said. 

"The initial call reported that there could be several people involved," the sheriff's office said. 

The Payson Police and Tonto Apache Police departments responded to the area to investigate the incident.

While authorities were interviewing the woman who reported the shots, another law enforcement agency responded to the scene where the shooting allegedly occurred. 

Map of the area around the Tonto National Forest near Gila where a man was shot and killed

The fatal shooting of Michael Glover, 27, occurred ion the Tonto National Forest, authorities said.  (KSAZ)

They found Michael Glover, 27, a Scottsdale resident, dead at the scene. Zachary Michael Dillabough, 27, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the alleged killing. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.