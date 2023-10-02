Arizona man killed in shooting in Tonto National Forest, suspect arrested, authorities say

Arizona authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend at national park that left one person dead.

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday at the Tonto National Forest near Payson, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said Monday. A woman called 911 around 4:30 a.m. saying she heard gunshots.

She said she was heading toward Payson with a woman who had come running out of the woods, authorities said.

"The initial call reported that there could be several people involved," the sheriff's office said.

The Payson Police and Tonto Apache Police departments responded to the area to investigate the incident.

While authorities were interviewing the woman who reported the shots, another law enforcement agency responded to the scene where the shooting allegedly occurred.

They found Michael Glover, 27, a Scottsdale resident, dead at the scene. Zachary Michael Dillabough, 27, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the alleged killing.