Texas sheriff's deputy near border falls 15-feet, injured in pursuit of human smuggler: 'Enough is enough'

A Texas Sheriff's deputy suffered multiple fractures after falling fifteen feet while in pursuit of a suspected human smuggler near the Southern Border.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said that during an attempt to stop a smuggler from driving away from authorities, the unidentified deputy, who was in the process of deploying spikes to the suspect's tires, fell 15 feet resulting in serious injuries.

"When the vehicle went over the spikes, the deputy pulled the spikes back, he slipped, went over a guard rail and fell 15 feet," Sheriff Mark J. Dannels told FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Sheriff's office said that life-saving rescue efforts were given to the injured deputy, who was flown by helicopter to a Tucson trauma center.

Police said the injured deputy had surgery for his injuries on Friday morning.

"I have met with the family of our injured deputy as we navigate resources and lodging during this emotional time," Sheriff Dannels said. "The family extends their sincere appreciation for all those who have extended prayers and best wishes to their family. The family has requested privacy while they focus on the healthy recovery of their loved one."

Police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Amber Bernadette Fuaga from Maricopa County. The Sheriff's office said that Fuaga was booked into Cochise County jail on charges of Human Smuggling and Driving Under the Influence with additional charges pending.

Sheriff Dannels says it's the third time in several days that people were put in harm's way by smugglers.

"Just this week alone, I've had a patrol car damaged, I've had two officers, deputies that were trying to be run over by smuggler drivers," he said. "This is every day down here."

Sheriff Dannels said in a Facebook post that, "enough is enough" and that politicians in Washington D.C. must protect Americans and stop neglecting the border.

"This is the third time in the last several days where my deputies and citizens have been placed in harms way by reckless and violent criminal smugglers due to a border being neglected by those entrusted in Washington D.C. to protect Americans," Dannel said. "Enough is Enough"!