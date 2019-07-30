Expand / Collapse search
Good News
Laid-off Arizona man finds new job after handing out his résumé on streets

By Frank Miles | Fox News
Phoenix panhandler hands out resumes at intersections

After being laid off, Patrick Hoagland took an unusual approach to finding a new job.

A laid-off Arizona worker found an unusual way to get the attention of prospective employers -- by taking it to the streets.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported Patrick Hoagland hit the streets of Arizona's capital city with a sign saying he was "laid-off" and "looking for a job." The sign also implored any passers-by looking for help to "please take a resume."

The station reported on Hoagland's unusual job search Wednesday, saying that some passing motorists honked at the man while others stopped.

Hoagland told the station that after their initial report aired, "my phone just started going crazy [with] offers from multiple different people to come in and talk to them to come in and work."

One offer turned out to be just what he was looking for.

"I went on Saturday and worked to prove myself and they loved me," Hoagland added. "I was offered a position - I work for Flatline Concrete Grinding Company."

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.