CRIME
Published

Arizona man held after discovery of child's skeletal remains was local high school employee: report

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
An Arizona man arrested after skeletal remains of a child were found in his Phoenix home Wednesday was an employee at a local high school, according to a report.

Rafael Loera, 56, and Maribel Loera, 50, were arrested on charges of concealing human body parts and child abuse after firefighters responded to a fire at their home and discovered the remains in the attic.

Hours earlier, social workers from the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed two children -- ages 9 and 4 -- from the house. A week before, an 11-year-old, who called Phoenix police to say she was home alone, was removed by social services on suspicion of child abuse.

​​​​​​​Maribel Loera, 50, and husband Rafael Loera, 56, are shown in undated photos. They are accused of intentionally setting their west Phoenix home ablaze after their children were taken by the state, leading firefighters to find unidentified skeletal remains. They have been booked on suspicion of arson, child abuse and concealment of a dead body. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A district spokesman told the Arizona Republic that Loera had worked at Sierra Linda High School in Phoenix.

The district sent a letter to parents Wednesday that read: "Sierra Linda High School is committed to the safety and security of our students and staff. Therefore, it is imperative that we share the following information. We want to make you aware of the arrest of an employee on serious allegations that has already been shared via media outlets. The alleged crimes did not occur at Sierra Linda High School and the staff member will not return to the school. Of course, we are very troubled by this incident."

The letter didn’t mention Loera by name but the district confirmed to the Arizona Republic it was referring to him.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report. 