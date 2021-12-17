Arizona governor Doug Ducey renews ban on local governments creating COVID vaccine requirements

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order on Thursday that bans local or state governments from creating their own coronavirus vaccine mandates.

"No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine," the order states.

The governor will allow health care institutions to mandate the vaccine, however. Ducey renewed the local government vaccine mandate ban, which had recently expired.

In September, Ducey said that he would "push back" against President Biden's vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees.

Several local governments in Arizona have recently mandated the vaccine for all or some government employees.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, the City of Phoenix required every city worker to get vaccinated, regardless of remote work status or a previous positive coronavirus test result. The mandate would have required city workers to be vaccinated by Jan. 18.

"In order to be considered compliant, employees will be required to submit a completed vaccination card with two completed doses for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one completed dose for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Booster doses are not required at this time," read the letter sent to city workers on Nov. 18. "Employees not in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine requirement by January 18, 2022 will be contacted and subject to progressive discipline up to and including termination."

The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed a coronavirus vaccine mandate on Nov. 2, but limited it to county workers who work with a vulnerable population.

Under that definition, correctional officers were included in the requirement. As of Saturday, according to Board of Supervisors member Rex Scott, 187 correctional officers are unvaccinated.

In a memorandum to the board of supervisors, Jan Lesher, the chief deputy county administrator for Pima County outlined that if there are still a substantial number of corrections officers who are unvaccinated by Jan. 1, the jail population may need to be reduced.

A spokesperson for Ducey told Fox News that the governor has been consistent, he "has been clear and consistent — he’s pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine mandate."

"COVID mandates of any kind - whether they concern masks or vaccines - have proven to be divisive and counterproductive. Governor Ducey believes Arizonans can and should make their own decisions about their healthcare, not an overreaching federal or city government," the spokesperson said.

Fox News' Kyle Morris contributed to this report.