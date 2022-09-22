Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona firefighters rescue overheated dog on hiking trail

German shepherd named Diego rescued on Tom's Thumb Trailhead in Scottsdale, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Firefighters in Arizona rescued a dog that overheated while on a hike with its owner on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The heat became too much for the 125-pound German shepherd named Diego when his owner and another pup were about three-quarters from the Tom’s Thumb Trailhead around 1:30 p.m. in Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

First responders met the owner on the trail and began to cool and rehydrate the dog.

Crews carried Diego down a steep part of the trail and brought the owner and other dog down the trail on a utility terrain vehicle.

The 125-pound German shepherd named Diego was feeling much better after about five bottles of water, rescuers said.

The 125-pound German shepherd named Diego was feeling much better after about five bottles of water, rescuers said. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

"Diego was doing much better after 5 bottles of water," fire officials said. "He got into the car under his own power."

Fire officials encouraged pet owners to follow safety tips when exercising their pets in hot weather.

Fire officials encouraged pet owners to follow safety tips when exercising their pets in hot weather. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

Officials advised pet owners to avoid walking their pets midday when it is hottest, check asphalt temperatures so the animals don’t burn their paws, and always provide them with plenty of water.