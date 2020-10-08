Arizona boy, 11, dies in watercraft accident at state park in Utah

An Arizona boy died after two watercraft collided at a state park in Utah, officials said Wednesday.

Ethan David Law, 11, died Tuesday at a hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash at Sand Hollow State Park, Utah State Parks officials said.

The two personal watercraft collided around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, according to officials. Each vessel was carrying an adult and two children. All six involved in the incident were wearing life jackets.

A father and two children on one vessel were thrown into the water during the collision, officials said.

Bystanders on the beach witnessed the collision and helped bring the injured father and two children to shore. The witnesses performed first aid and CPR until first responders arrived and rushed the three victims to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Law, of Chandler, Ariz., died a day after the accident. The father and second child suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately clear. Parks officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Sand Hollow State Park is located about nine miles southwest of Hurricane, Utah.