Border security
Published

Arizona border officers stop loads of over 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth hidden in vehicles

Border officials have raised concerns over the amount of fentanyl being smuggled into the United States from Mexico in recent months

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Fox News thermal drone team witnesses hundreds of migrants crossing border illegally Video

Fox News thermal drone team witnesses hundreds of migrants crossing border illegally

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin reports on the latest developments from the U.S.-Mexico border on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Border officers in Arizona seized more than 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine and other drugs hidden in vehicles during two separate stops over the weekend, officials said. 

The seizures occurred Sunday at the Nogales Port of Entry, Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted. 

The first car contained 204,000 fentanyl pills and 13.3 pounds of cocaine hidden within the car's floor compartment, Humphries said. 

BIDEN ADMIN'S BORDER MOVES TO TACKLE VENEZUELAN MIGRANT SURGE DRAWS CRITICISM FROM LEFT AND RIGHT 

Border officers seized thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine and methamphetamine during two separate busts at the border in Arizona, officials said. 

In a second bust, a vehicle contained 7.05 pounds of fentanyl powder and 76.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the car, he said. 

Authorities at the border have raised concerns about an uptick in fentanyl seizures in recent months. Some lawmakers have used the issued to demand stronger border policies. 

In Texas, authorities seized more than 336 million fentanyl doses since March, Gov. Gregg Abbott said in October. 

Yuma mayor Douglas Nicholls: Open border allows easier entry of drugs, including fentanyl Video

"All of this is a byproduct of Biden's open border policies that led to about 2.2 million people being apprehended coming across the border in just this past year," Abbott said. "When you have that many people coming across the border with the assistance of Mexican drug cartels, it makes it far easier for the greater volume of fentanyl to be crossing our border."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.