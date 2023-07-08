Arizona bar manager sucker-punched by customer, suffers cerebral hemorrhage: video

An Arizona bar manager suffered a brain bleed after she was punched by a customer last month.

Suspect Ryan McElhannon, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault over the June 24 incident at the Five Star Dive Bar in Tempe. Bar manager Tiffany Albrecht was closing down the joint at around 2 a.m., when McElhannon reportedly refused to leave and insulted her.

"I was going to leave, around the bar, to go show him the door. I only made it to there, and he hit me," Albrecht told FOX 10 Phoenix.

Disturbing surveillance footage shows McElhannon sucker-punching Albrecht and her falling swiftly to the ground. Bystanders rushed to assist her while she was lying still on the ground.

"I just crumbled, like I was completely passed out before I hit the ground," Albrecht explained. "They had to do emergency surgery immediately to save my life."

The suspect walked out the door after the assault. According to court documents obtained by FOX 10, he texted his friend and said that Albrecht should be grateful that he didn't break her jaw.

"I'm actually nervous to be out in public, and I don't know how to adjust that," Albrecht said.

"No one should suffer a brain bleed, a massive brain injury where you don’t know what the rest of your life is going to be like, just for doing your job," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tempe police for more information, but has not heard back.