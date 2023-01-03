Expand / Collapse search
Argument at AZ party escalated into shooting that injured 9, including 1 pregnant woman, police say

All 9 victims at the Arizona party sustained non-life-threatening injuries

A shooting in west Phoenix that injured a pregnant woman and eight other people grew out of an argument between two people at a late-night party, police said.

All nine people who were shot around 4 a.m. Saturday had suffered injuries that didn’t threaten their lives. The expecting mother’s injuries didn’t affect her pregnancy, authorities said.

A pregnant woman and eight other people were shot at a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona.

Some victims were driven to hospitals before police arrived at the scene, while others were brought to medical centers by paramedics.

Police have provided few details on how the shooting unfolded. The suspects in the shooting haven’t been arrested.