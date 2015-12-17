Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 3, 2016

Applications for unemployment benefits drop 11,000 last week to 271,000

By | Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, another sign of strength in the job market.

The Labor Department says applications for jobless aid dropped 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 271,000. The less volatile 4-week average was essentially unchanged at 271,000. Claims have been near historic lows for nine months.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. And most Americans are enjoying job security. Layoffs have fallen to pre-recession levels. The unemployment rate last month stayed at a seven-year low of 5 percent. Employers have been adding a healthy 210,000 jobs a month so far this year.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered a vote of confidence in the economy's health, raising short-term interest rates for the first time since June 2006.