©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update January 6, 2015

Appeals court denies request to delay or move trial of Boston Marathon bombing suspect

By | Associated Press
    FILE - This file photo provided Friday, April 19, 2013 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Jury selection for Tsarnaev's trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, in federal court in Boston. (AP Photo/FBI, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this April 15, 2013, file photo, medical workers aid injured people at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon following an explosion in Boston. Jury selection for bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's trial is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, in federal court in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (The Associated Press)

BOSTON – A federal appeals court has refused to delay or move the trial of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv).

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston issued its decision Saturday, saying defense attorneys haven't made "the extraordinary showing" required to justify a delay or change of venue.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Boston.

Tsarnaev has pleaded not guilty to 30 charges connected to the April 2013 explosions that killed three people and wounded more than 260. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

On Friday, the judge hearing his case said jury selection will start as scheduled because it would be inconvenient to delay it.

Tsarnaev's lawyers had asked the appeals court to delay the trial and move it out of Massachusetts.