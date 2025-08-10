Antisemitic graffiti prompts hate crime probe at Israeli-American Council HQ in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The national headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Los Angeles was targeted with antisemitic vandalism over the weekend, prompting a hate crime investigation by local law enforcement.

The disturbing graffiti was found outside the Shepher Community Center in Woodland Hills, which houses the IAC’s L.A. regional offices and serves as a hub for local Israeli-American and American Jewish communities.

Vandals spray-painted swastikas, SS symbols, and the word "burn" on the sidewalk in front of the building. A cardboard snowman near the entrance was also defaced with a swastika.

Nearby, along an entrance to Highway 101, a separate barrier was tagged with an expletive-laced anti-Israel message referencing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, along with additional swastikas scattered throughout the area.

The IAC said it is working with the LAPD’s Topanga Division as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the organization, security video from the scene captured an image of a possible suspect, which has been turned over to authorities.

In a statement, IAC CEO Elan S. Carr, former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, condemned the act in strong terms.

"We are appalled by this vile act of antisemitism at the doorstep of our own community and offices," Carr said.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect, but the incident comes amid what advocacy groups say is a nationwide surge in antisemitic vandalism and harassment.

"Around the world and across our country, we have seen an alarming and historic rise in antisemitism," Carr said. "We are working tirelessly to fight it and to ensure that history does not repeat itself."

Carr vowed that this incident would not scare them or keep them silent in standing up against hate crimes.

"This incident will not intimidate or deter us – on the contrary, it fuels our determination to stand even stronger against antisemitism and to protect and strengthen our community for generations to come," he said.

