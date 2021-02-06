Antifa members threaten to 'burn' down DC during Black Lives Matter march

Protesters marched in Washington, D.C. throughout the afternoon and evening Saturday.

A "DC Queer and Trans Black History Month March and Rally" was organized at 2 p.m. by the Total Liberation Collective and the Palm Collective.

Later in the evening, Black Lives Matter protesters marched north from Dupont Circle.

Some Antifa protesters mixed in, as a red and black "Antifascist Action" flag could be seen being carried by a group of protesters clad in black.

The protesters briefly paused in front of a row of restaurants where some protesters scuffled with police officers, independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager reports.

Chants of "Black lives, they matter here" and "If we don’t get it, burn it down" rang out from the crowd.

"We are here tonight because black lives matter," the group recited at the end of the protest. "Despite black lives mattering, black people are still dying at the hands of the police paid for by our tax dollars."

Protests against police brutality have been a constant in Washington, D.C. and the rest of the nation since George Floyd's death in May of last year.