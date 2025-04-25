Trump defends student deportations, dismisses free speech criticisms

President Donald Trump defended his administration's crackdown on antisemitism on college campuses amid criticisms that his actions are trampling on free speech.

In an interview with TIME Magazine published Friday, the president was asked about the State Department revoking at least 300 student visas of college students across the country who were allegedly involved in anti-Israel protests and whether these people were being deported simply for "engaging in speech you don't like."

Trump said there was "tremendous antisemitism" at these protests where students set up camps and took over campus buildings in 2024 to protest Israel’s war in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attacks.

"[I] agree with free speech, but not riots all over every college in America," he added.

Asked whether he was worried that his deportations would be seen as "intimidating students or chilling free speech" on college campuses and elsewhere, Trump said no.

"No, they can protest, but they can't destroy the schools like they did with Columbia and others," he said.

Trump was specifically asked about the case of Turkish Tufts University doctoral student Reynessa Ozturk, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked her visa.

A DHS spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that Ozturk had "engaged in activities in support of Hamas."

Ozturk's detainment received extensive media coverage and raised accusations the Trump administration was engaging in intimidation tactics against anti-Israel voices.

"They have not revealed any evidence," TIME told Trump about the student's alleged ties to Hamas. "Would you direct your Department of Justice to disclose the evidence that she is connected to Hamas?"

"I would have no trouble with it, no," Trump said, adding that he was not aware of the case and would look into it further.

Since taking office, Trump has signed several executive orders to combat illegal immigration and antisemitism on college campuses.

Trump officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio have staunchly defended the administration's threat to deport alleged Hamas sympathizers on college campuses.

On "Face the Nation" in March, Rubio said that those who entered the country on visas with the intent to disrupt campus activities, vandalize buildings and promote terrorist organizations shouldn't have been let in and would be deported.

He also called out the "hypocrisy" of those sounding the alarm about these protesters' free speech rights.

"I find it ironic that a lot of these people out there defending the First Amendment, alleged free speech rights of these Hamas sympathizers — they had no problem, okay, pressuring social media to censor American political speech. So I think it's ironic and hypocritical," he added.

