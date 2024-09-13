Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Anti-Israel protester charged for spray-painting 'Gaza' on statue outside DC's Union Station: prosecutors

Isabella Giordano, 20, of Towson, among demonstrators as Netanyahu visited Washington, prosecutors say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Anti-Israel protesters raise Palestinian flag, burn effigy during Netanyahu's Washington visit Video

Anti-Israel protesters raise Palestinian flag, burn effigy during Netanyahu's Washington visit

Protesters against the war in Gaza met in Washington to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit. (Credit: Associated Press)

A 20-year-old Maryland woman who was caught on video spray-painting "Gaza" on the Columbus Fountain outside of Washington, D.C.’s Union Station earlier this summer has been arrested Friday and is now facing a federal charge, prosecutors say. 

Isabella Giordano of Towson is set to make her first court appearance this afternoon on one count of willfully injuring or depredating any property of the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. The incident allegedly happened as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting the area. 

"Footage obtained from a review of open-source videos posted to X (formerly Twitter) showed Giordano using red spray paint to write ‘Gaza’ on the Columbus Fountain," the Attorney’s Office said, referring to an incident on July 24. "She also spray-painted the base of two of the flagpoles in Columbus Circle." 

Prosecutors say the U.S. Park Police later received tips identifying Giordano and that she was taken into custody this morning. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS STAGE MASSIVE PROTEST IN WASHINGTON, DC, DURING NETANYAHU’S US VISIT 

Isabella Giordano spray painting

U.S. Park Police said in a criminal complaint that "USPP officers saw a video posted to 'X' (formerly Twitter), which showed a female with dark hair, later identified as Isabella Giordano, spraying red spray paint on the Columbus Fountain. Giordano was wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts with a Keffiyeh style headdress tied around her waist, and red shoes." (US Park Police)

"According to court documents, on July 24, 2024, an organization was granted a permit to demonstrate in the area of Columbus Circle, located at Massachusetts Ave. NE, and E St. NE, directly in front of Union Station. From approximately 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., demonstrators who had gathered in Columbus Circle pulled down flags affixed to the flagpoles; burned flags and objects; sprayed graffiti on multiple statutes and structures; and interfered with law enforcement’s ability to place individuals under arrest," the Attorney’s Office said. 

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS BURN AMERICAN FLAGS, ACCUSE NETANYAHU OF BEING ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ AS HE ADDRESSES CONGRESS 

Isabella Giordano in Washington, DC

This image from United States Park Police video in an affidavit in support of an application for an arrest warrant for Isabella Giordano shows Giordano, circled in yellow, on July 24, 2024, in Washington, spray painting the base of a flagpole in Columbus Circle during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress.  (USPP/AP)

"The flags pulled down from the flag poles, and the statutes and structures in Columbus Circle, are all property of the federal government," it added. "The National Park Service estimated that the cost to clean and repair the site at about $11,282.23." 

Isabella Giordano arrested, faces charges

U.S. Park Police say Giordano is seen here looking toward a camera on July 24. (U.S. Park Police)

Giordano’s case is being investigated by the Park Police’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Unit and the FBI Washington Field Office, according to prosecutors. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.