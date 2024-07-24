Anti-Israel agitators stage massive protest in Washington, DC, amid Netanyahu's US visit

Anti-Israel agitators harass, follow Jewish man: 'Don't worry we'll find you'

A Jewish man, who expressed offense at the phrase “Hamas is coming” after he saw it tagged on a Christopher Columbus statue outside of Union Station that was vandalized on Wednesday, was harassed and followed.

The man told the demonstrators he was offended by their language, causing some of them to start shouting at him and calling him Hitler. It wasn’t clear if they had been the ones to write “Hamas is coming” on the statue.

“Do you support terrorists?” he asked the agitators who were already following him down the street.

“Don’t worry, we’ll find you. We know who you are,” one agitator could be heard saying.

“He’s a nicely dressed White gentleman,” a woman agitator was heard screaming.

As they chanted “Free, free Palestine” the Jewish man interjected “from Hamas!”

Calling the man a “p----,” one of the agitators accused him of “killing children” in Gaza.

“Enough!” the man said to the agitator, adding “We don’t back down from you and we don’t back down from f------ terrorists!”

The situation quickly escalated into a screaming match with the man and one of the agitators in each other’s faces.

Finally, the man and a woman who had joined him were let inside a locked building by a security guard with the agitators trying to follow.

One of the protesters told Fox News that they decided to harass him because he was a “White gentleman. We were asking his position on Gaza.”

One of the protesters told Fox News that the man had provoked them by calling them “terrorist scum” and said that the “art on the memorial was disgusting,” referring to the vandalism.

He added, “He didn’t want to stop, and I don’t stop.”

The woman then turned on the Fox News reporter, rhetorically asking if Palestinians have the right to defend themselves, adding that asking if they support Hamas is a “red herring.”

She added that people who don’t agree with them want to accuse them of being “terrorists because we’re supporting the people of Gaza."