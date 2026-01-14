Anti-ICE agitators burn American flag outside California federal building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were injured in a confrontation between anti-ICE agitators and law enforcement outside a federal building in California on Tuesday.

The agitators could be seen burning an American flag and shouting expletives through a megaphone as they protested the death of Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota. One person who rushed toward officers as they sought to detain another person was struck in the eye with a crowd-control weapon, and the Department of Homeland Security says two officers were injured.

The main confrontation occurred after most of the demonstrators had left the federal building. A smaller crowd, organized by the group Dare to Struggle, remained and confronted several agents in riot-control gear.

At one point, footage shows officials forcefully move a demonstrator back down onto the steps of the building, and the group continues to chant as the agents appear to urge them to move back. Later, an orange cone can be seen rolling up onto the plaza, and officers begin firing munitions as they walk toward the crowd.

The agitator holding the megaphone has since been identified by family as 21-year-old Kaden Rummler. He was struck in the eye by munitions as the agents tried to disperse the crowd.

Rummler could be seen collapsing to the ground before being grabbed by agents and dragged into the federal building, where he was ultimately arrested.

Rummler's aunt, Jeri Rees, says he was blinded in his left eye and spent six hours of surgery after the incident as doctors sought to remove fragments of the projectile.

Rees said Rummler was released from the hospital Tuesday while doctors work to determine what the fragments are made of to assess whether additional procedures are needed to remove them. She said he was hit in the left eye and suffered skull fractures.

"He's completely blind" in the left eye, she said. "There’s a hole in his eyeball."

Rummler was charged with disorderly conduct and at least one other agitator was charged with assault on a federal officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.